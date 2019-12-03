GAME Is Now Offering All-new 'Christmas Tinner' For Its Lazy Vegan Gamers

Are you an avid gamer who chooses to stay with his console rather than spending some quality time out with friends and family? Are you going to stay indoors and play games this festive season rather than celebrating Christmas with your loved ones? If yes, then a UK-based video game retailer GAME has returned with a new product called the vegan 'Christmas Tinner'.

GAME's new offer for gamers

The all-new 'Christmas Tinner' has everything you have been looking for this festive season. According to the video game retailer, it is the best thing a gamer can get in the market if he/she doesn't want to leave their console for a portion of reasonable food. The new tinner contains scrambled egg and bacon with another layer of mince pies followed by turkey and potatoes, gravy, bread sauce, Brussel sprouts with stuffing, roast carrots and parsnips with Christmas pudding at the end of it.

The 12 layer food in a tinned can has everything a gamer would need to celebrate his holiday without having to step out of his bed or couch. After looking at the shift in customer behaviour, GAME has come out with another treat for their vegan gamers.

So many games I need to finish before #Xmas. Maybe this #ChristmasTinner will save me some cooking hours 😏👍🏼#Game pic.twitter.com/k2wJt4O8Km — GAME Pontypridd (@Game_Pontypridd) December 2, 2019

GAME will offer a vegan option for its entirely vegetarian customers in the United Kingdom. The new can offers nut roast, mushroom wellington, sprouts, Toblerone, roast parsnips and carrots, halloumi pigs in blankets, cauliflower cheese, yule log, veggie gravy, gingerbread pancakes, cranberry sauce, and potatoes.

According to a survey, there are around 3.5 million vegans in the United Kingdom alone which means that GAME had to step their game in providing vegetarian options to their customers. All three Christmas Tinner will cost £1.99 on the official website of GAME.

