GCC Summit To Be Held On Dec 10, Venue Shifted To Saudi Arabia

The 40th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit will be held in Riyadh on December 10, the six-nation body announced. Gulf leaders and representatives from the six countries will meet for the annual summit under the leadership of Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the king of Saudi Arabia.

“Their Majesties and Highnesses will discuss several important political, defense, economic and social issues to reinforce the progress of the GCC and integration among the GCC members,” said Dr Abdulattif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Secretary-General of GCC.

“They will also review regional and international political developments as well as the security situation in the region and its effects on the security and stability of the GCC countries,” he added.

Reason not disclosed

The summit was earlier scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which has now been moved to Riyadh. The officials did not disclose the reason behind the shift in venue. On December 9, a preparatory meeting will be held by the GCC Ministerial Council at the headquarters in Riyadh. Dr Zayani, in a statement, expressed confidence that the summit will result in constructive decisions that will strengthen the Gulf cohesion and deepen cooperation and integration among the member countries.

The Gulf bloc is composed of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt imposed air, land and sea blockade on Qatar, accusing them of supporting terrorism. The last summit ended without any breakthrough in resolving the diplomatic crisis.

Last week, the bloc participated in an event to celebrate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people. It was attended by members of the Arab and international diplomatic corps, as well as representatives of the United Nations. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called upon all UN member states to use their efforts to support the Palestinian cause stressing the importance of this day to remind the world that the Palestinian issue will remain the focus of the international community.

