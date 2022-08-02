German FM Baerbock Pledges Support To Taiwan Amid Military Escalation With China

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has warned China against escalating tensions with Taiwan and has expressed support for the island nation. Notably, tensions had recently risen over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan. Beijing had threatened the US with repercussions over Pelosi's anticipated visit to Taiwan.

Spiegel reported, Baerbock stated, "We do not accept when international law is broken and a powerful neighbor attacks its smaller neighbor in violation of international law - and that of course also applies to China. In view of the brutal Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, it is important to make it clear that the international community does not accept such behavior."

The situation in the Taiwan Strait exacerbated amid speculation that Pelosi would visit Taipei. According to Taiwanese media reports citing an unnamed military observer, two Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy aircraft carriers were reportedly on their way to the Taiwan Strait area earlier this week.

Beijing has repeatedly warned US that if Peosi visits, there will be consequences

The speaker of the United States House of Representatives' visit to Taiwan could be the first by an American politician of such stature in 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US that if the visit takes place, there will be consequences and China will take tough measures. In light of the potential visit, Washington fears that Beijing will conduct military exercises or launch missiles, causing a crisis.

Additionally, on August 2, the news of Pelosi's planned trip to Taiwan dominated social media in China, with users promising support for Chinese military actions and calling for Beijing to annex Taiwan. The possibility of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting the self-governing island that China claims as its territory, however, has divided opinions in Taiwan, according to the AP.

Moreover, the US "will not take the bait or engage in sabre rattling," the White House declared on August 1 in response to Beijing's rhetoric, and it has no interest in escalating tensions with China. John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, emphasised that Pelosi would ultimately decide whether to travel to the independent island.

Image: AP