Coronavirus: German Mayor Defends Action To Get Himself Infected Deliberately

German politician who claimed to have been infected the virus deliberately defended himself saying that he did so in order to "develop immunity". Berlin District Mayor Stephan von Dassel's wife has tested positive for coronavirus.

German mayor's unique manner of flattening the curve

Vielleicht war meine Äußerung im Radio heute missverständlich. Aber mein Handeln war und ist verantwortungsvoll. Ich war, bin und bleibe solange in Quarantäne, bis ich niemanden mehr anstecken kann. https://t.co/EFDNMrWffd — Stephan von Dassel (@DasselVon) April 1, 2020

Speaking to public broadcaster RB, he said, "I was ill longer than I thought. I got infected almost on purpose to develop immunity and thought I'll be a bit sick for three days and then I'll be immune - I can't catch it and won't pass it on to anyone, but it was a lot worse than I imagined." He went on to add that his strategy was a long term process of 'flattening the curve.'

After receiving criticism, he tweeted saying that his statement might have been 'misleading' but his actions have been 'responsible'. He added that he will be in quarantine till the time he cannot infect anyone,

A release by his office stated the reasons why he contracted the virus and how he had no other alternative since they cannot move out nor do they have a second home. He stated that he is in close contact with his staff and will be communicating with them."

Germany's fight against COVID-19

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control centre, has suggested that strong measures imposed almost three weeks ago, including closing schools and restaurants, and later barring more than two people from gathering outside, seem to have slowed the rate of new infections. Experts have bemoaned that many countries took similar steps too late.

Officials stress Germany is still in an early stage of its outbreak. But Dr Sebastian Johnston, a professor of respiratory medicine at Imperial College London, said countries that intervene early with aggressive measures should theoretically be able to avoid the tsunami of cases seen in Italy and Spain.

“We were lucky to have had a long time to prepare,” said Dr Susanne Herold, a specialist for lung infections at the university hospital in Giessen. Dr Herold's staff has been installing new ICU beds, training in the use of ventilators and planning for an emergency scenario.

