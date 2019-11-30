German Police Offers Half A Million Reward For Stolen Jewels From Dresden Museum

In one on Germany's biggest heists, robbers smashed their way into Dresden Museum and stole a set of 18th Century Jewelry. The German police were left dumbfounded even though camera footage has caught two people breaking into the museum, the police have thus offered a reward of half a million euros for any clues which can help them find the mystery robbers.

Raid took place at the Green Vault

The president of Saxony Police, Horst Kretzschmar, has stated that they will stop at nothing to solve this case and nab the culprits. The lightning raid took place at the Green Vault, which houses one of Europe's greatest collection of treasures. By offering a reward of half a million euros, the German police hope for clues that may lead to catching the perpetrators. The security footage at the museum showed two men smashing a display cabinet containing jewellery with a hammer. After esinf the footage the security guards immediately informed the police who arrived at the scene within 5 minutes but it was still too late to catch the robbers.

Experts say that the cultural value of the stolen jewels is much more than the market value of the jewels, they fear that the robbers will break down the jewels in order to sell them. The collection was started in the 18th century by Augustus the Strong, Elector of Saxony and includes precious stones, sculptures and decorations done suing gold and silver. The collection had survived the allied bombings of World War Two and ended up as Soviet War booty. The collection was returned to Dresden in 1958.

The Saxony Police have increased the number of people working on the investigation to 40 and the robbery investigation is being led by the organised crime branch of Saxony state prosecutors. After the robbery, the Dresden Museum has been partly reopened for the public.

