German Scientist's X-Ray Finding On This Day In 1895 Paved Way For Novel Imaging Technique

On this day, November 8, in 1895 German physicist Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen made history by becoming the first person ever to observe the ‘X-Rays’. Like most of the discoveries that changed the course of history, X-rays were also discovered accidentally while Rontgen was testing cathode rays in his lab in Wurzburg. Named ‘X-rays’ for their unknown nature, it is believed that Rontgen was testing whether cathode rays could pass through glass when he noticed a glow coming out from the chemically coated screen.

What are X-rays?

X-rays are electromagnetic energy waves that act similarly to light rays but at wavelengths approximately 1,000 times shorter than those of light. Most X-rays have a wavelength ranging from 10 picometers to 10 nanometers. Today, they are used for a variety of purposes including detecting intrabody damages and wounds.

In the aftermath of his accidental finding, Röntgen holed up in his lab and conducted a series of experiments to better understand of the X-rays, History.com reported. It was then that the German researcher discovered that X-rays were capable of penetrating the human flesh but not higher-density substances such as bone or lead. In addition, he also discovered that they can be photographed, paving the way for multiple path-breaking advances in medicine.

Credits: UCSF health

Initially, the X-rays were thought to be harmless as regular sunlight. In fact, in the early 20th century, many shoe stores across the American territory launched shoe-fitting fluoroscopes that used X-rays to enable customers to see the bones in their feet. However, the practice was banned after researchers found that repeated exposure to X-rays resulted in severe burns and skin damages. In 1904, Thomas Edison’s assistant, Clarence Dally, who had worked extensively with X-rays, died of skin cancer. Dally’s death caused some scientists to begin taking the risks of radiation more seriously, but they still weren’t fully understood.

Röntgen received numerous accolades for his work, including the first Nobel Prize in physics in 1901, yet he remained modest and never tried to patent his discovery. Today, X-ray technology is widely used in medicine, material analysis and devices such as airport security scanners.

