Germany Aims To Lift Travel Warning For 31 European Countries From June 15

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the German government has revealed that it wishes to lift travel restrictions for 31 European countries from June 15. According to reports, this date was tentatively decided upon given the improving coronavirus situation across European nations. In addition to Germany’s 26 partner countries from Europe, the list also includes the UK and countries that make up the border-free Schengen area, who are not members of the EU: Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Lifting of travel warning just in time for the holiday season

As per reports, the draft policy paper called ‘Criteria for Enabling Intra-European Tourism’ could be adopted by the German Cabinet as early as May 27. Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) had issued a worldwide travel warning back on March 17 and in an unprecedented move had extended it till April 29, which was then extended till mid-June.

According to reports, the lifting of travel warning by Germany could be a signal which would be followed by cross-border summer trips. The announcement would align with the holiday season in Europe. The draft from the Federal Foreign Office also said that the revival of tourism was of extreme importance to the German travel industry and the economic stability of the respective destination.

Social distancing rules till July 5

Germany is reportedly planning to extend the social distancing rules until at least July 5 to keep the COVID-19 outbreak under control amid defiance by two eastern states. German states like Thuringia and Saxony, in contradiction with the federal government’s guidelines, recently announced their decision to drastically reopen the businesses from June 6.

According to media reports, the draft policy allows the gathering of 10 people in public or meetings between people of two separate households. It states that there should be minimal contact and the number of people in a group should be kept as constant as possible, aimed at creating a bubble. Germany has reported 180,600 positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 8,323.

(Image Credit: AP)

