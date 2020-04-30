Germany Contemplating Further Ease In Restrictions, May Allow Museums, Zoos To Reopen

Germany last week started to ease its coronavirus restriction allowing shops to accept customers after infection rate fell under 1.0. According to reports, Germany is contemplating more relaxations to further ease curbs on public life, with religious institutions, museums, and zoos to be allowed to reopen. As per reports, the above-mentioned institutions will have to maintain a standard requirement for hygiene, access control, and avoidance of queues in order to receive visitors.

With a falling mortality rate, voices in Germany are growing louder for the reopening of the economy as the unemployed people have also swelled significantly, reaching 2.6 million in April from 2.3 million in March. Angela Merkel urged people to follow social distancing and also told state premiers to ensure the proper imposition of protective measures.

Chancellor Angela Merkel had earlier warned Germany's federal states to 'reopen' just yet when the nation’s infection rate had sunk as low as 0.7, with a considerable decline in the mortality rate, local media reports confirmed. However, as of April 28, with some essential operation resumptions, the rate shot up to a disturbing 3.8 per cent, as per the RKI figures.

Europe is the worst affected region in the world with major countries like Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom reporting deaths as high as 27,000. But, Germany has handled the virus outbreak much effectively compared to its friends in the region, as it has recorded just over 6,500 deaths so far, while infected patients tally stands at 1,61,985, which is the fifth-highest in the world.

Coronavirus outbreak

The virus outbreak that started in China's Wuhan city spread across continents in just one month forcing the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it a pandemic. Health experts believe that the coronavirus originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to data by worldometer, over 3.24 million people have been infected by the disease globally, of which 2,29,400 have lost their lives.

(Image Credit: AP)