Coronavirus Outbreak: Germany Could Face Italy Like Pressure, Warns Health Officials

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, the German health system reportedly issued a warning stating that the COVID-19 situation in the country could face Italy like pressure if it gets worse. Currently, Germany has more than 58,000 Coronavirus cases in the country and the deadly virus has even claimed over 455 lives. As per reports, Chancellor Angela Merkel claimed that Germany was witnessing a doubling of cases every five days.

Lockdown till April 20

In a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus, Germany also shows no sign of easing the preventive measure it already has in place. Merkel’s chief of staff Helge Braun reportedly said that the government was not discussing relaxing restrictions before April 20.

Merkel’s Chief of Staff, however, did add that there will be a meeting held by the administration before the given date in which they are expected to decide if restrictions are to be lifted April 20 onwards or not.

On March 27, Merkel announced that the partial lockdown and the restrictive emergency measures placed to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus would remain in place. She reportedly said that the most effective way to defeat the Coronavirus is through people’s own behaviour. These nationwide measures are scheduled to remain in place for two weeks. The measures will be imposed by individual states that have the power to decide when to roll them out.

According to international media reports, the finance minister of the German state of Hesse, Thomas Schäfer committed suicide apparently after becoming ‘deeply worried’ over how to combat the economic impact of Coronavirus outbreak. The 54-year-old had appeared in the public regularly in recent days for assisting Germans about the ongoing crisis due to pandemic.

Police and public prosecutor’s office have not given any information about the motive and reportedly said that they reached the conclusion of suicide after ‘extensive crime scene work, the questioning of numerous witnesses, the situation on-site and the technical and forensic evaluations and investigations’.

The Coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 30,883 lives worldwide as of March 29. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 199 countries and has infected at least 664,103 people. Out of the total infections, 142,361 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

(Image source: AP)

