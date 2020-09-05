Germany Launched Its First V-2 Missile At France On This Day In 1944; Read Unique Features

Germany launched its first V-2 missile, also known as Vergeltungswaffen-2 (“Vengeance Weapon 2”), at Paris, France on this day, i.e. September 5, back in 1944. The German ballistic missile of World War II is the forerunner of modern space rockets and long-range missiles. It was developed in Germany from 1936 through the efforts of scientists led by Wernher von Braun.

On October 3, 1942, the V-2 missile was successfully launched from Peenemunde, which is an island off Germany’s Baltic coast. In its first successful test, it travelled 118 miles and proved to be extraordinarily deadly in war. It was the precursor to the Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) of the postwar era.

(Image: @Ninja998998/Twitter)

It was two years after, on September 5, 1944, that Germany fired against Paris. On September 8, 1942, Germany again fired first of more than 1,100 V-2s against Great Britain. Belgium was also heavily bombarded.

READ: Google Was Founded On This Day In 1998; Know The Stanford University Students Behind It

Unique features of V-2 missile

German scientists had been working on the development of these long-range missiles since the 1930s. Three trial launched failed before October’s test launch. The V-2 was beloved to be unique in many ways. First, it was virtually impossible to intercept. Upon launching, the V-2 missiles also rose six-miles vertically and then it proceeded on an arced course, cutting off its own fuel according to the range desired. The missile then tipped over and fell on its target-at a speed of almost 4,000 mph.

(Image: WWIIpix/Twitter)

The missile hit with such force that it burrowed itself into the ground several feet before exploding. It also had the potential of flying a distance of 200 miles. The launchpad were portable, which made them impossible to detect before firing.

READ: NASA’s Viking 2 Marked The Second US Landing On Mars On This Day In 1976: Read More

Germany fired the first two V-2 missiles at Paris. Two days later, two more were fired at England, which was then followed by more than 1,100 more during the next six months. According to anecdotes, over 2,700 Brits died because of the rocket attacks. Once the war ended, both the United States and the Soviet Union capture samples of the rockets for reproduction. They also captured the scientist responsible for their creation.

(Image: @charlesapple/Twitter)

READ: Vietnam Declared Its Independence From France On This Day In 1945: Read More

READ: Wreck Of Titanic Was Found On This Day In 1985; Read More About The Great Ship