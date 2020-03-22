Germany Could Announce Nationwide Lockdown As Coronavirus Cases Rise To 23,129

Despite preventive measures, coronavirus is spreading rapidly across Germany. According to the country’s agency for disease control, the number of cases across the German territory increased by 1,948 in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 23,129. The jumps represent a 12 per cent increase in figure reported a day before. This comes as the number of deaths rose to 93 on March 22.

Following the developments, the German government is reportedly considering a nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the virus. And in order to discuss further measures, the German chancellor, Angela Merkel is set to meet state premiers on March 22, international media reported.

German states under lockdown

This comes as two German states, Bavaria and Saarland, imposed state-wide restrictions in a bid to combat the spread of the virus. Germany's largest state, Bavaria reportedly said it was imposing "fundamental restrictions" on public life in the fight against coronavirus. According to reports, starting from March 20 evening, people in the state were only allowed to leave their homes for necessities, such as going to work or the doctor and buying groceries or medicine. The measures were for an initial two-week period. Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder told international media that they were shutting down public life almost completely.

Meanwhile, the tiny state of Saarland, which borders France and Luxembourg, has closed all restaurants and is putting a curfew into place with some exceptions. Saarland's State Premier Tobias Hans told reporters that decisive action was needed, and a general exit restriction, with exceptions, was agreed by state ministers. The measures went into effect from March 20 midnight.

According to reports, the German government is planning an economic aid package worth 822 billion euros to prevent companies from going under during the coronavirus pandemic. The funds will go towards a slew of aid programs, including help for employees forced into shorter work hours. They may also be used to fund the partial nationalisation of large enterprises in order to keep them afloat, according to the text, international media reported.

