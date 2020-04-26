Germany: Over 100 Arrested For Protesting Against COVID-19 Lockdown Measures

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, people in Germany took on the streets on April 25 to protest against the lockdown measures. As the pandemic continues to tighten its grip across the globe, most countries have been put under a curfew and millions are confined to their homes. However, after US citizens protests for their “freedom”, according to reports, hundreds of people assembled around Berlin’s Rosa Luxemburg square in the afternoon against the precautionary measures taken by the government to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease.

However, more than a hundred people were arrested by the German police for the violation of the nationwide lockdown. According to the measures taken in the wake of the pandemic, it is illegal to have a gathering of more than 20 people. As of April 26, Germany has the fifth highest death toll of the COVID-19 disease by reporting 5,877 casualties and 156,513 confirmed cases of the fatal pathogen. According to the international news agency, the demonstrators in Germany not only shouted “I want my life back” but held up placards that said “Protect constitutional rights" and "Freedom isn't everything but without freedom, everything is nothing".

Protesters handed out newspapers

While some protesters tried to follow the recommended measures to stem the highly contagious distance, including maintaining distance, wearing masks, there were many others who had clustered together. Germany had gone under lockdown on March 17 and restrict public gathering to flatten the curve of COVID-19 spread. The protesters against the measures reportedly handed out newspapers with the title “Democratic Resistance”. These handouts claimed that the measures taken by the German lawmakers were an attempt to seize power by spreading power. The papers even reportedly quoted at least 127 medical officials from across the world who questioned the need for lockdown taken by the majority of the countries.

Meanwhile, after originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 203,289 lives worldwide as of April 26. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 2,921,439 people. Out of the total infections, 836,978 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

