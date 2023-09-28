Germany's Foreign Office found itself in the midst of a controversy after its ambassador to Canada, Sabine Sparwasser, inadvertently joined in on a standing ovation for Yaroslav Hunka, a controversial figure with ties to the Waffen SS, during a recent visit by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy. The Foreign Office has responded to the incident, acknowledging the mistake while asserting that Sparwasser was unaware of Hunka's Nazi affiliation.

Germany's Foreign Office spokesman Sebastian Fischer addressed the incident during a press briefing, admitting to the gaffe for the first time. He clarified that Sparwasser had no prior knowledge of Yaroslav Hunka's Nazi affiliations when she joined Canadian lawmakers and dignitaries in applauding him. Fischer emphasised that while the incident was regrettable, Hunka's true identity was not known to the German diplomat or others present, as his attendance was not announced beforehand.

Canadian Parliament's standing ovation

During the visit by Zelenskyy, members of the Canadian Parliament offered extended applause to the 98-year-old Hunka when he was introduced. Notably, both Ukraine's President and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enthusiastically participated in the cheers, making the incident all the more controversial.

The controversy deepened when House Speaker Anthony Rota introduced Hunka to the crowd, highlighting his role in fighting for "Ukrainian independence against the Russians." This description, by definition, suggested that Hunka had served on the side of the Axis powers during World War II. Rota's remarks led to his resignation and an apology for the error in honoring Hunka, whose service had been in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, a Ukrainian unit known for committing atrocities against Jews and Poles on the Eastern Front.

Unanswered questions

In response to questions regarding how Sparwasser could have missed Hunka's Nazi affiliation, given Speaker Rota's remarks, Fischer proposed alternative explanations for Hunka's role in the war. He suggested that Hunka might have been a fighter for the Polish Home Army, which fought against both German and Russian forces, reported RT.

The controversy has drawn attention to the complex history of Ukrainian Nazi collaborators during World War II, some of whom later emigrated to the UK and Canada despite allegations of their involvement in war crimes. Thousands of Poles were slaughtered by Ukrainian Nazi collaborators during the war.

The incident has sparked international reactions, with Moscow condemning it as a cynical misuse of the memory of Nazism's victims and a display of blatant Russophobia. Russia has raised the possibility of launching a probe into potential war crimes and requesting Hunka's extradition. Poland, a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, has also called for an investigation into potential war crimes committed by Hunka.