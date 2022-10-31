Germany Takes A Hard Stand Against All Spheres In China, Including Taiwan

Post the outcome of the 20th National Congress of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), Germany is evidently re-evaluating its stance on China.

This includes a tough stance on Taiwan, unfair competition, human rights violations in Xinjiang and industrial espionage. Voices against Autocracy reported that the move by Germany has vexed China and that it has outrightly refuted the charges pressed against it. At the 20th National Congress, Xi Jinping tightened his autocratic control on the government by obliterating the last few sensible leaders from the CCP and replacing them with the "yes men". This move further made Germany calibrate its relationship with China.

Germany to prepare its first China strategy document by next year

Voices Against Autocracy reported that Germany is working on preparations for its first China Document and are planning to release it by next year. Meanwhile, answering the question on Taiwan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that violence must not be endorsed in international relations. Derek J. Grossman, National security and Indo-Pacific analysis at RAND Corporation and professor, sarcastically tweeted: 'Good luck. “Olaf Scholz will press China to open up its markets and will raise human rights concerns."'

Good luck. “Olaf Scholz will press China to open up its markets and will raise human rights concerns.”https://t.co/jfoYDKuijn — Derek J. Grossman (@DerekJGrossman) October 29, 2022

Germany in splits regarding relations with China

The China strategy document will be prepared by the three-party coalition in Germany by next year. The Free Democrats and the Greens are two of the three parties which are quite aggressive as compared to the leading party Social Democrats led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Scholz wants to avoid a cold war like the situation between the United States and China.

He tweeted, "China is a global player, again. From this follows: We should not isolate China but also should not accept hegemony in Asia. And we must not overlook human rights violations in #Xingjiang, as I stressed today at the @wef."

China is a global player, again. From this follows: We should not isolate China but also should not accept hegemony in Asia. And we must not overlook human rights violations in #Xingjiang, as I stressed today at the @wef. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) May 26, 2022

Scholz's remarks are keeping in mind that China is the most important trading partner of Germany. In case Germany takes too clear a stance against the Chinese occupation of Taiwan, the conflict might create an economic crisis. Currently, Germany depends on China for batteries, semiconductors and raw materials.