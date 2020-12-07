Germany To Get COVID-19 Vaccines By 'early Next Year', Says Angela Merkel's Chief Of Staff

Residents in Germany might get COVID-19 vaccine in the “very first days of the new year”, AP reported citing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Chief of Staff. In addendum, Helge Braun, who is a trained doctor himself asserted that he was ready to inoculate people himself if the need arises. His remarks come as coronavirus caseload in the European nation surged to 1,194,550 with over 19,000 fatalities, the latest report by John Hopkins University stated.

Speaking at an interview with German Tabloid Bild, Braun said that he was prepared to help in pulling the country out of the crisis. “I won’t work at every hour of the day or night as chief of staff, but at the weekend I’m prepared to join in,” Braun was quoted as saying by Associated Press. Talking about getting vaccinated, he asserted that both he and Chancellor Merkel would get vaccinated when it was “their turn”.

Currently, the German Government has imposed what it calls a 'wave breaker' to curb the spread of COVID-19. As per the new regulations, bars and restaurants would remain open only for takeaways while nurseries, schools and shops were allowed to remain open throughout.

In addition, private gatherings would be restricted to five adults, with the number rising to 10 during Christmas festivities. Officials have also asked people are asked to avoid social contact for a week before visiting family at Christmas.

Restrictions to extend

Meanwhile, Merkel stressed that country's “lockdown lite” was likely to continue until next year and opined that the country would have to live under restrictions “for foreseeable future". On December 7, the national disease control centre reported 12,332 new cases over the past 24 hours, compared with 11,168 a week ago, and 147 new deaths.

Image: AP