Germany To Unveil New China Strategy By 2023; To Be In Line With Threats Posed By Beijing

Germany is reviewing its China strategy and will make the new position public sometime in 2023, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on August 2 in New York. She went on to say that China's remarks about Taiwan raised serious concerns and that it is not in Germany's interest to allow Beijing to gain extreme economic clout in the region.

Despite China's warnings that the US was "playing with fire," US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei earlier on August 2. Beijing regards Taiwan as its territory, and any unauthorised visit to the South China Sea island is viewed as a challenge to its One-China policy.

Baerbock stated, "We do not accept when international law is broken and a powerful neighbour attacks its smaller neighbour in violation of international law - and that of course also applies to China. In view of the brutal Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, it is important to make it clear that the international community does not accept such behaviour."

Baerbock urges China to avoid escalating tensions with Taiwan

Earlier, Baerbock had urged China to avoid escalating tensions with Taiwan and extended her support for the island nation. As US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's delegation reached Taipei yesterday, the situation in the Taiwan Strait worsened. Two Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy aircraft carriers were reportedly on their way to the Taiwan Strait region earlier this week, according to Taiwanese media reports citing an unnamed military observer.

Beijing has repeatedly warned the United States that if the visit occurs, there will be consequences and China will take tough measures. During a trip that China has strongly condemned, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. Pelosi, the most senior US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years, stated that her delegation's mission was to "make it unequivocally clear" to the island that the US would not "abandon" it.

(Image: AP)