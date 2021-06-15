Last Updated:

Ghana Plants 5 Million Trees In A Single Day To Combat Deforestation, Climate Change

“As part of the program, we are seeking to work out a formula where the trees to be planted will be economic trees," Ghana’s Lands Minister Jinapor said.

Ghana

Under the ambitious government-led "Green Ghana" program, at least 5 million trees were planted by the citizens in Ghana in just one single day to conserve the depleting forest reserves and combat climate change and deforestation. President Akufo-Addo was also seen planting the lignum vitae, or  “Tree of Life” famous for its medicinal qualities at the forecourt of Jubilee House, as well as Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor planted a tree with his daughter under the green Ghana project. By 3:30 pm, the West African country had planted close to 3 million trees encouraging everyone to do the same, according to the state’s tree-planting tracker. 

Ghana launched the replantation campaign as the country has faced massive environmental degradation with its lush green forest covers depleting from 8.2 million in 1900 to 1.6 million hectares in 2021, according to Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. At a speech marking the Green Ghana Day inaugural ceremony, Akufo-Addo said, “The exploitation of forest resources for national development has not been sustainable over the years. We don’t have tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to do this. We have to act now.” President Akufo-Addo also vowed to crack down the illegal small-scale mining, locally termed “galamsey" that degrades the environment. 

Free seedlings distributed across 16 regions

At least 7 million free seedlings were distributed to Ghanaians for planting a tree, which included military personnel, celebrities, government officials, MPS and parliamentarians, traditional leaders and school and college children, and senior citizens. The plantation campaign aims to save the environment for future generations by saving Ghana’s deteriorating forest belts. Diplomatic envoys and MPS were seen gathered at  Accra, the capital, led by the speaker of Parliament, Rtd. Alban Bagbin to plant trees. 

In order to replenish the forest reserves, Ghana’s Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, has banned the issuance of permits for mining in forest reserves. He told a presser that the forest reserves “are what they are, and should be protected”. He asked the Forestry Commission to coordinate with security forces to enforce the directive. He then launched the” Green Ghana Project” in Accra and planted a Mahogany and rosewood tree. 

“As part of the program, we are seeking to work out a formula where the trees to be planted will be economic trees. We are talking about the Timber, Wawa, Nim, Rosewood, Shea trees. The rationale for this intervention is so that in planting the trees, we are also investing for the future,” Ghana’s Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor said. 

The minister ordered the Forestry Commission to adopt a comprehensive strategy to prohibit illegal activities in the forestry sector such as the harvesting of rosewood, as well as illegal logging. He also launched a ceremony to restore 4 million hybrid oil palm seedlings in support of the Green Ghana Project at Atkwatiakwaso in the Eastern Region as he called for curbs on illegal mining.  Thousands of bags of seedlings were distributed across Ghana’s 16 regions to restore Ghana’s forest areas that have depleted by a whopping 80 percent since 1900, according to Forestry Commission figures.

