Coronavirus Cases Surpass 6.8 Million Worldwide, Death Toll Reaches 396,591

The confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide surpassed 6.8 million on June 7, and over 400,00 people have lost their lives as per the global tally report. As India surpassed Spain, Italy, and Germany to become the fifth worst-hit nation with 248,114 confirmed cases, the United States remained the worst impacted country globally as at least 112,101 people succumbed to the disease and as many as 1,988,700 remained infected with the respiratory disease.

Earlier, at the Global Vaccine Summit 2020, the UN chief Antonio Guterres said that the vaccine was the most important public health intervention in history which could save millions of lives. Further, addressing a COVID-19 virtual summit on June 4, he said the coronavirus vaccine would be the “people’s vaccine” which will be made available to all individuals across the globe.

To combat the coronavirus now spreading at the rapid rate across the developing countries in the world, the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it could supply one billion doses of coronavirus vaccine that it is developing with scientists at Oxford University has reached a landmark deal to double its production to two billion doses, as per the reports.

Read: Adherence To Lockdown Keep Daman And Diu Coronavirus Free

Read: Coronavirus: Art Basel Fair 2020 Cancelled

Vaccine "global public good"

Further, in the global fight against the pandemic, Chinese officials on June 7 promised to make the Chinese vaccine "global public good". Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang reportedly said that China is involved in international cooperation on vaccine development which will be 99 percent effective in combating the coronavirus, as per state media reports.

As of last week, China discharged the last three patients in the Wuhan, Hubei province, where the epicenter of the outbreak when the pandemic hit, as per state media reports. With that, the city had officially become free from the coronavirus, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) announced at a press conference.

Read: Nepal Reports 213 New Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Tally Rises To 3,448

Read: Allied Troops Remembered In Normandy Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

(Image Credit: AP)