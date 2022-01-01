Global Family Day 2022: History, Theme, Significance And All You Need To Know

Apart from welcoming New Year, people across the world celebrate Global Family Day every year on January 1. This day is also known as World Peace Day and it is commemorated with a goal of starting the year with a good message of harmony among the global community. People all around the world enjoy the very first day of the year with their families, savouring the warmth, comfort and closeness of their loved ones. And keeping that notion in mind Global Family Day 2022 will be observed.

In the busy schedule, where everyone is running to cope with the changes, people spend less time with their families. Thus, Global Family Day gives the opportunity to spend some quality time with the family members. The day also highlights the concept that we are all family in the globe, regardless of citizenship, boundaries, or colour. It is marked to encourage peace and togetherness.

Global Family Day history & theme:

The inspiration for Global Family Day came from a children's book published in 1997 that depicted a future in which there would be no conflict and just peace. It was started with a theme 'One Day In Peace'. Further, the 'International Decade for the Culture of Peace and Nonviolence for the Children of the World' was started by the United Nations General Assembly. Global Family Day was established on the first day of the millennium. Linda Grover, a peace activist, was instrumental in bringing the day to the attention of the entire globe.

In the year 1999, all United Nations (UN) member nations were invited to publicly designate the first day of the year to planning and ensuring peace. Due to the good influence of the day, the UN recognised Global Family Day as an annual event in 2001.

Global Family Day significance:

On this day, individuals are urged to participate in events hosted by organisations and councils that promote the Global Peace or Family Day theme. Its mission is to promote global peace throughout the world. This day also encourages people to set resolutions for making the world a better place to live in and to set an example of harmony for future generations.

