Google Faces Fire From 1,400 Employees For Firing Black Researcher; Netizens Are Appalled

More than 1,400 Google employees, on December 3, gathered to protest against the sacking of a black employee. Timnit Gebru, who was the technical co-lead at Google’s ethical AI team had previously admitted that she was asked to resign after she called out "silencing of marginalized voices" in the company. ''I was fired by @JeffDean for my email to Brain women and Allies. My corp account has been cutoff. So I've been immediately fired :-),'' she wrote in a tweet.

I was fired by @JeffDean for my email to Brain women and Allies. My corp account has been cutoff. So I've been immediately fired :-) — Timnit Gebru (@timnitGebru) December 3, 2020

In her tweet, she also revealed that the Google asked her to retract her research paper which looked at the potential for an AI tool used by Google and other tech organisations to imitate human writing of hate speech and biased language, an NPR report stated. Gebru’s tweet received online support as netizens flocked in to share their views and extend support. As many as 1,400 employees are now endorsing an online letter, which asks Google to explain the ethic officer's sacking along with the reason for ordering her to revoke her research.

'Exceptionally talented'

"Instead of being embraced by Google as an exceptionally talented and prolific contributor, Dr Gebru has faced defensiveness, racism, gaslighting, research censorship, and now a retaliatory firing. In an email to Dr Gebru’s team on the evening of December 2, 2020, Google executives claimed that she had chosen to resign. This is false. In their direct correspondence with Dr Gebru, these executives informed her that her termination was immediate, and pointed to an email she sent to a Google Brain diversity and inclusion mailing list as a pretext, " reads an excerpt from the letter.

You know these last 2 weeks were supposed to be my vacations and we’re currently on a road trip. Trying to find my email with my conditions that were so unacceptable to them, but one of them is basically point #1 here: https://t.co/8Qkcf6F2Yx — Timnit Gebru (@timnitGebru) December 4, 2020

Here is how netizens reacted to Timnit Gebru's post on Twitter:

What happened with @timnitGebru is just appalling!



If it can happen to a celebrated AI researcher like her for taking a stance then imagine what can happen to an average employee uncovering a potential AI bias issue within a large company. #StandWithTimnit /thread — Krishna Gade (@krishnagade) December 4, 2020

I cannot count the number of times @timnitGebru has encouraged us, spoken out for us, defended us & stuck her neck out for us. She has made real sacrifices for the Black community.



Now it's time to stand with her!



Sign this letter to show your support.https://t.co/4Q4M8M7p2J — Deb Raji (@rajiinio) December 4, 2020

If you’re an academic, or a worker at another tech corporation, you can sign onto the letter to support @timnitGebru and all the work she has done: https://t.co/rYLfDvwih3 — Mar Hicks (@histoftech) December 4, 2020