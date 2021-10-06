Google Maps Roll Out Green-route For Car; Suggests Users To Choose Lowest Carbon Routes

Tech giant Google on Wednesday announced a new 'green route' feature in Google Maps for iOS and Android that is going to allow the users in the United States to take eco-friendly routes. As of now, the feature is limited for the United States users, the company has promised to expand the service to the United Kingdom next year. According to the navigation company, it will provide drivers with the choice between the fastest and most fuel-efficient route.

With the induction of the new feature, Google assumes that the new option has the potential to allow its users to avoid over 1 million tons of carbon emissions per year. According to Techcrunch, the target is to avoid carbon emissions generated by around two lakhs of cars per year.

Watch the announcement of Sundar Pichai here:

"Climate change is no longer a distant threat — it’s increasingly local and personal. Around the world, wildfires, flooding and other extreme weather continue to affect our health, our economies and our future together on our planet. We need urgent and meaningful solutions to address this pressing challenge. That’s why last year we committed to bold action to run our data centres and campuses on 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030," Google and Alphabet chief executive officer Sundar Pichai said in a blog post on the announcements. "Companies aren’t the only ones asking what more we can do to help the planet – increasingly people are asking themselves those questions, too. So today we’re sharing several new ways people can use Google’s products to make sustainable choices. Among them, we’re introducing new features to book flights or purchase appliances that have lower carbon footprints, a Nest program to support clean energy from home, and eco-friendly routing on Google Maps — which is rolling out today" said Google CEO.

Maps will default to the route with the lowest carbon footprint

In the announcement, it said that Google Maps will default to the route with the lowest carbon footprint when it has approximately the same estimated time of arrival (ETA) as the fastest route. In cases where the eco-friendly route could significantly increase the ETA, it will let the user compare the relative CO2 impact between routes.

Image: ANI/Google Maps