Google Spreads Awareness On COVID Vaccination & Mask Safety Through Animated Doodle

In a bid to promote awareness amid the battle against the ongoing pandemic, Google Doodle has urged people to get vaccinated and wear a mask and save lives. The company published an animated Google Doodle which shows all the letters of the word GOOGLE wearing mask. In the animated Google Doodle, all the letters wearing the mask can be seen enjoying after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.

The Google Doodle page reads, "Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save lives. As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by finding a local vaccine site and following these steps for prevention. Learn more about resources to help you and your communities stay informed and connected, and the latest ways we're responding." When a person selects on the Google Doodle, the page helps the people in finding near vaccination centre. It also shows the latest statistics related to vaccines administered in India.

COVID-19 in India

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, as of 17 October, India reported 14,146 fresh COVID-19 COVID in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 229. The overall tally of COVID cases has reached 3,40,67,719 in India. The recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours are 19,788 taking the total recoveries to 3,34,19,749. The active COVID cases in India stands at 1,95,846. The total number of vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours were 41,20,772, taking the total vaccine doses administered so far to 97,65,89,540. 144 more fatalities were reported due to COVID which brought the death toll to 4,52,124, PTI reported citing the Union Health Ministry's data on Sunday. So far, the cumulative tests conducted for the detection of COVID-19 in the country has reached 59.09 Crore.

COVID-19 situation in the world

According to World Health Organization, as on 15 October, 239,437,517 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, including 4,879,235 fatalities due to COVID. As on 14 October, 6,495,672,032 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the world, as per the WHO.

With Inputs from PTI

Image: GOOGLE