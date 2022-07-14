Gotabaya Rajapaksa Fails To Board Singapore-based Flight Due To Security Threats: Report

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who left the island nation in middle of the country's worst economic and political turmoil and arrived in Maldives on Wednesday morning, did not board the Singapore-based flight due to security threats, Daily Mirror reported citing sources. The 73-year-old Lankan leader was about to leave the Maldives on Wednesday with flight SQ437 but he did not board the airline following the threat of being mobbed by angry protestors. As per reports, the eloping Sri Lankan President waited for a private jet departure from the Maldives to Singapore as he was supposed to leave for Singapore last evening.

Gotabaya in talks with Maldivian government for his departure

The embattled President is currently in talks with the Maldivian government to secure a private jet for departure to Dubai. It is to mention, that Rajapaksa travelled towards the East after he was refused a visa for travelling to the US, where he previously held citizenship. Rajapaksa gave up his dual citizenship in 2019 after he announced a campaign for President, adhering to the law that bars foreign nationals from running for President on the island. India too "categorically denied" facilitating Rajapaksa's fleeing from the crisis-hit island.

Pressured by the immense attacks and daunting economic crisis, Rajapaksa was expected to resign on July 13. As the parliament is yet to reach a due decision on who would become the new president, Rajapaksa called on Ranil Wickremesinghe to takeover as interim President after the PM declared that he would step down from his position. Wickremesinghe on Wednesday directed Sri Lankan forces to ensure peace on the island as anti-government protests against lawmakers who failed to pull the country out of a crippling economic crisis, intensified.

Gotabaya left Sri Lanka with wife, two bodyguards

“According to the request of the Government in accordance with the powers vested in an Executive President in the Constitution of Sri Lanka, His Excellency the President and the Lady along with two bodyguards from Katunayake International Airport to the Maldives subject to the full approval of the Ministry of Defence subject to immigration, customs and all other laws at Katunayake International Airport. An Air Force flight was given clearance early in the morning on July 13, 2022, to depart,” Sri Lankan Air Force Media Director said in a statement on Wednesday, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

Curfew lifted

As per local reports, Sri Lanka's nationwide curfew was lifted at 5 AM (local time) on Thursday, July 14. Meanwhile, at least 42 persons were hospitalised following clashes at Polduwa junction near Parliament on Wednesday.

(Image: AP)