Gotabaya Rajapaksa Tells SL Speaker He's 'under A Lot Of Pressure And Will Resign Soon'

In the latest update pertaining to Sri Lankan President Goatabya Rajapaksa's resignation, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that the embattled leader told him that he is "is under a lot of pressure and that steps will be taken to send the resignation letter as soon as possible". According to the NewsFirst report, the speaker is seeking legal advice to determine if it could be considered that Rajapaksa left the office, even without the letter of resignation.

Speaker’s remarks came in the backdrop of Rajapaksa making several assurances that he will send in his resignation by the close of day on July 13. However, Abeywardena confirmed on Thursday that he still did not receive any letter from Rajapaksa, even though the Sri Lankan leader fled the country and reached the Maldives on Wednesday and is now seeking asylum in Singapore. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as the acting president.

Rajapaksa's request for asylum in Singapore is 'under negotiation', revealed Singaporean sources to News Cutter as the embattled leader was set to arrive in the Lion City on Thursday. The source was quoted by the media outlet as saying, "He was apprehensive of travelling with the general public for security reasons. He wanted a private jet."

Notably, the Singaporean government has been silent on issues related to the fallen Sri Lankan leader who chose to leave his country and reach the Maldives amid turmoil and has not yet resigned, leaving the government in limbo. It was previously reported that Rajapaksa had failed to board the Singapore-based flight due to security threats. He was reportedly planning to leave Male on flight SQ437 but he did not board the airline.

"Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still negotiating. Interestingly enough, the Singapore government has kept silent on the matter so far," the source was also quoted as saying by the media outlet.

The latest revelation pertaining to the Sri Lankan crisis came as Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka along with his wife and two bodyguards with the full approval of the government and on a military jet. His whereabouts were unknown on Saturday when thousands of demonstrators stormed inside his official residence at Colombo Fort. Demonstrators, some of whom broke into PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s home, had demanded the leaders resign and decided to stay inside their homes.

India helping SL in 'multiple ways'; allows landing of 120 island-bound flights

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Wednesday hailed Trivandrum & Kochi airports for showcasing "Indian spirit" and allowing the landing of at least 120 Sri Lanka-bound flights as the neighbouring country continues to witness a crippling crisis. While several nations have warned citizens against travelling to Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka highlighted how New Delhi is assisting the island nation in "multiple ways".

Apart from the shipments, monetary aid, and other assistance that India offered Sri Lanka in the months-long economic crisis, Trivandrum & Kochi airports went "beyond their call of duty by allowing technical landing to 120+ aircraft bound for Sri Lanka". Scindia said, "The gesture will go a long way in furthering ties with our neighbour".

Image: AP

