The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Grandson Shares Emotional Picture Of Grandfather Having Last Beer With His Sons

Rest of the World News

An emotional picture of a father having his last beer with his sons has gone viral and left the netizens with a heavy heart. Photo was shared by his grandson.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Grandson

An emotional picture of a father having his last beer with his sons has gone viral and left the netizens with a heavy heart. The photo was shared by his grandson with the caption, “My grandfather passed away today. Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons." The picture shows Schemm's grandfather on his hospital bed surrounded by his four sons holding beer bottles and complying with his last wish. Many netizens condoled while others shared their similar experiences.

READ: Donald Trump Becomes Grandfather For 10th Time

READ: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan & Others Mourn Hrithik Roshan's Grandfather, Filmmaker J. Om Prakash's Demise

Netizens truly touched

The picture shared on November 21 has already received around three lakh likes and around 30,000 retweets. A netizen commented, “My sincere condolences Adam. What a great way to go out. Glad they could be there for one last toast”. Another said, “So sorry for your loss. This picture is truly touching, and one that shows how happy he is at that moment. I'm glad you shared this even though you're more than likely dealing with an unbearable amount of pain. A great reminder not to take anything for granted”. 

READ: Hrithik Roshan’s Maternal Grandfather J Om Prakash Passes Away At 92

READ: WATCH | Grandfather Breaking Into An Impromptu Dance With A Five-year-old Ahead Of Surgery Is Melting Millions Of Hearts

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG