Grandson Shares Emotional Picture Of Grandfather Having Last Beer With His Sons

An emotional picture of a father having his last beer with his sons has gone viral and left the netizens with a heavy heart. The photo was shared by his grandson with the caption, “My grandfather passed away today. Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons." The picture shows Schemm's grandfather on his hospital bed surrounded by his four sons holding beer bottles and complying with his last wish. Many netizens condoled while others shared their similar experiences.

My grandfather passed away today.



Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons. pic.twitter.com/6FnCGtG9zW — Adam Schemm (@AdamSchemm) November 21, 2019

Netizens truly touched

The picture shared on November 21 has already received around three lakh likes and around 30,000 retweets. A netizen commented, “My sincere condolences Adam. What a great way to go out. Glad they could be there for one last toast”. Another said, “So sorry for your loss. This picture is truly touching, and one that shows how happy he is at that moment. I'm glad you shared this even though you're more than likely dealing with an unbearable amount of pain. A great reminder not to take anything for granted”.

Did the same thing with my Dad in May. Cold beer and a Yankee game. My condolences pic.twitter.com/aNSULc7AT8 — Robert Dorsch (@RichterSupt) November 22, 2019

I don’t know you... but I felt this. Days before my grandpa passed he let my dad and I know he wanted a cigar and a beer. We made it happen. I’m so sorry for your loss. Your grandpas smile is one for the books! pic.twitter.com/HDv3y2kLeA — Ben Riggs (@RenBiggs) November 21, 2019

My grandmom did the same thing but with shots of Bailey’s 😭💓 pic.twitter.com/LjSg757YIn — gnocchi plate (@brussproutsrock) November 21, 2019

I lost my grandpa a year ago. It took all his strength but we got him out to eat the best steak money could buy. Besides steak, all he wanted was a ‘Wisconsin’ Old Fashion and to try espresso for the first time. He was alive for one more night before he passed 7 days later. pic.twitter.com/eF2HagGcx4 — Michael Smith (@WIbikeGuy) November 22, 2019

