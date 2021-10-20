Greece, Cyprus and Egypt have jointly condemned Turkey’s actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday, October 19, following the 9th Trilateral Summit held in Athens. In joint statements with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Misotakis stated, “We agree in condemning Turkey’s provocative practices and aggressive rhetoric. Unfortunately, the leadership in Ankara does not seem to understand the signs of the times. Turkey’s aspirations pose a threat to peace in the wider region. They do not foreshadow a constructive attitude for the solution of the Cyprus problem. The only way forward is the binding decisions of the UN Security Council, Ahval news reported.

On subjects ranging from energy and tourism to environmental protection and high technology, trade and shipping, he dubbed the trilateral collaboration formed by Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt "a beacon of stability" in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to Ahval news. The three countries inked two further memorandums of understanding on electricity transmission connectivity and cooperation in Greek diaspora concerns. Mitsotakis added that energy is now becoming a bridge between Egypt and Europe. At a time when Greece is looking to diversify its energy sources, Egypt might become a supplier of energy that is primarily provided by the sun, Ahval news reported, citing Mitsotakis.

Turkish President says, Turkey will continue to explore for gas in the East Med.

Tensions have lately risen again, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan frequently stressing that Turkey will continue to explore for gas in the East Mediterranean. End of September, the Turkish navy chased away the Italian-operated survey vessel Nautical Geo, which was assessing the East Mediterranean gas pipeline route — a European Commission-funded project – in international waters between Crete and Cyprus. Under its maritime pact with Libya, Turkey claims that the area is part of its continental shelf, despite the fact that no one else acknowledges this.

The amended US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement was signed on October 14 by Greece's Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken stated that this strengthens the two countries' alliance. Dendias did not mince words when he stated that Greece faces a "threat of war" even when exercising its sovereign rights.

For the first time, such an agreement binds two NATO members to support one another in the case of an invasion on either member's territory, even if the attack originates within the alliance. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece's prime minister, stated that the defence of European interests in the Mediterranean now acquires new substance, if attacked, the country will have at its side the most powerful military on the continent, the sole European nuclear power.

