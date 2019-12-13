Greece Sends Two Letters To United Nations Over Turkey-Libya Deal

Greece has reportedly sent two letters to the United Nations explaining its objections to a maritime boundary deal between Turkey and Libya, asking for the matter to be taken up by the UN Security Council. According to international media reports, Ankara has been actively seeking to project its influence across the Mediterranean as a scramble intensifies for the region's energy resources. The country's foreign minister reportedly also convened a meeting in Athens to brief political party leaders on developments. The agreement would be giving Turkey and Libya access to economic zone across the Mediterranean despite the objections of Greece, Egypt and Cyprus.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas told an international media outlet that Greece sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General detailing Greece's position. In the letter, he reportedly said that the agreement was done in bad faith and violates the law of the sea, as the zones of Turkey and Libya are not neighbouring, nor is there a joint maritime border between the two countries. The letter further noted that the deal does not take into account the Greek islands and their right to a continental shelf and exclusive economic zone. According to reports, the agreement has also not been ratified by Libya's parliament.

Erdogan, Mitsotakis speak before the meet

Earlier this month, On the sidelines of the NATO summit in London, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reportedly told his colleagues that he will talk to President Erdogan on all the issues relating to Turkish provocation. He further said that he will try to talk openly and that it's in Turkey's interest to retrench from provocative moves. Speaking on the planned meet, Erdogan told the media that the Greek prime minister had requested him for a meeting to discuss these matters. The Turkey premiere further said that Greece should be aware that the collective efforts of Israel, Egypt, and the Greek Cypriots will not stand in the way of Turkey's steps in Libya. He said that the agreement has been signed and that it will be brought to the Parliament, where it will be ratified by a majority and from that point on it will be in force.

