Greek PM Calls National Security Council Meeting As Turkey Refuses To Seal Borders

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reportedly called an urgent meeting of the country’s national security council on March 1, as migrants flooded Greek borders after Turkey eased restrictions. Thousands infiltrated into Greece as Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to keep the western borders open for refugees seeking asylum into Europe, sending the EU border security forces on high alert, confirmed reports.

At least 13,000 migrants flocked the Turkey-Greece borders in an attempt to cross into the nation, confirmed the UN in a report, saying that the crisis was further escalating. A spokesperson for the European Union’s border protection agency, Frontex, reportedly said that more personnel were deployed for additional security on the porous border. Additional deployment of Greece technical equipment and officers was underway as per the government’s request, she added.

Turkey stands firm on its decision

According to the reports, Turkey left its borders unsealed on February 27, following Syria’s airstrike on Turkish outposts in the rebel stronghold of Idlib province that killed at least 33 Turkish military troops deployed in support of Turkey-backed Syrian opposition. This led to a major escalation in the brutal conflict as Turkish forces launched a counterstrike against the Syrian regime targets in Idlib province. Turkey then announced that it would no longer prevent the Syrian refugees from crossing Turkey into European nations.

President of Turkey had reportedly warned that he would terminate the deal with the EU to prohibit the migrant movements into the bloc unless Europe extended full support in favour of turkey’s intervention in Syria. He further said in a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development party that he had no intention of re-evaluating his nation’s stance on the deal. He said that his country was forced to leave the borders unbarred and he will not close the passage anytime soon. As of Sunday, March 1, approximately 30,000 refugees migrated into the EU and the figures continue to escalate, confirmed the reports.

