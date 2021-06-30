Greek Police Recover Picasso, Mondrian Paintings Stolen During A Heist In 2012

Greek police have recovered paintings by Pablo Picasso and Piet Mondrian that were stolen in January 2012. The paintings were stolen nine years ago during a heist at the National Art Gallery in Athens. The painting was donated to the Greek state by Pablo Picasso as a symbol of respect for the country’s resistance to Nazi forces. The suspect has been arrested and is being questioned.

Police recovers stolen paintings

The painting donated to Greece by Pablo Picasso and will now be back on display at the newly renovated National Gallery in Athens. Police arrested a 49-year-old construction worker as a suspect. Greek police said that they have recovered paintings by artists Pablo Picasso and Piet Mondrian. The paintings were stolen during a heist at the National Art Gallery on January 9, 2012. The thieves had also taken a pen and ink drawing of a religious scene by Italian painter Guglielmo Caccia. The theives had allegedly also taken an artwork by Mondrian, but abandoned it as they fled, reported AP.

Suspect reportedly planned theft for six months

The Greek authorities said that Picasso’s “Woman’s Head” and a work by the Dutch master Piet Mondrian, “Stammer Mill with Summer House,” were stolen in January 2012 from the National Gallery in Athens. Police recovered the paintings wrapped in plastic sheets and hidden in a dry river bed outside Athens. Speaking at the press conference on June 29, police alleged that the 49-year-old suspect had confessed to the theft. Police said that the suspect explained how he planned the raid for six months in advance, reported BBC. The suspect reportedly monitored the movements of security guards and other staff and even noted the cigarette breaks of the guards. Police said that the suspect raised a false alarm in another part of the building on 9 January 2012. and in the meantime, the suspect broke into the ground floor of the museum, reported BBC. Police said a suspect is a Greek man who claims to have acted alone. The suspect had reportedly hidden the paintings at his home for years and had moved them recently.

"This painting is of special importance and emotional value as the great painter personally dedicated it to the Greek people for their struggle against fascist and Nazi (occupying) forces and bears his hand-written dedication,” AP quoted Culture Minister Lina Mendoni as saying.

