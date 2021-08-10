Greta Thunberg To Attend Global Climate Conference In Scotland Over UN Report

Activist Greta Thunberg plans to participate in this year’s global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland as she calls for "massive" pressure to fight climate change after Monday's dire report by the UN. According to the UN report, global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control and the UN climate panel warned that the world is already certain to face further climate disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come.

In an interview with Reuters, referring to the UN report, Thunberg said, "I hope that this can be a wake-up call, in every possible way".

She added, "When these extreme weather events are happening, many say, what will it take for people in power to start acting? What are they waiting for? And it will take many things, but especially, it will take massive pressure from the public and massive pressure from the media".

Swedish campaigner to attend the global climate conference in Glasgow

Initially, Thunberg had decided to skip the conference that is scheduled to happen in November considering the uneven rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across the world that would leave some countries at risk to attend.

But following Britain's announcement in June to vaccinate delegates, the activist said, "I've said before that I wasn't going to go if it wasn't fair,” Thunberg said. “But now they say that they will vaccinate all the delegates that are going there. If that's considered fair and safe, then I will hopefully attend".

Wildfires in Greece and Turkey

Last week, wildfires raged uncontrolled through Greece and Turkey, forcing thousands to flee by land and sea. Referring to this incident, Thunberg said people's awareness of climate change was increasing, but "very slowly".

She added that the world leaders had ignored scientists' previous warnings about climate change and she did not expect them to match words with action in response to the latest U.N. report.

The activist informed, "I expect them to go out and have big speeches, or press releases, or posts on social media where they say the climate crisis is very important and we are doing everything that we can".

Thunberg expressed her concerns over rapid climate change and said, "As it is now, nothing is changing. The only thing that's changing is the climate".

(Image credit: AP)