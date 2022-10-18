Guinness World Records Declares Monday As ‘the Worst Day Of Week’; Read To Know Why

The first day of the week often gets on the nerves of many people. Following a relaxing weekend, people are forced to return to their monotonous schedule on Monday. Whether office-goers sitting long hours at their desks or students grinding between their books, sometimes they do get affected by Monday blues. And now by acknowledging the Monday blues’ negative feeling, the Guinness World Records has officially announced the stigma against Monday and declared it to be the "worst day of the week."

Taking to Twitter, the Guinness World Records wrote, “We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week.” After this, people can now formally ascribe their grumpiness to Monday.

Netizens reacting to Guinness World Record's tweet

As soon as the post was shared on the microblogging platform, the tweet went viral instantly with individuals expressing their opinions and sharing similar sentiments in the comment sections. It garnered over 421.3K like, 78.2K retweets and more than 5,183 comments. The Guinness World Records responded to some of the remarks with amusing responses.

One of the users wrote, “took you long enough,” to which GWR said, “IKR” (I Know right). While another said, “I stand for this. Monday deserves it.” The third commented, “Petition for Mondays to be banned so after the next Monday we will be Tuesday , we ban that also because it following Sunday , so Everyday After Sunday will be banned and we only have a Sunday.” Many said, “This Monday is the worst”, “absolute worst” and so on.

Notably, Guinness World Records is a yearly reference book that lists world records for both human accomplishments and the extremities of the natural world. It was first published in the year 1955 and was previously called as The Guinness Book of Records. Norris and Ross McWhirter, twin brothers, and Sir Hugh Beaver collaborated to start the book on Fleet Street, London, in August 1955.

