Gunman Opens Fire In Central Berlin, Robbery Attempt Suspected: Police

An unidentified assailant opened fire, on December 30, in a shop near Berlin’s Checkpoint Charlie ahead of the New Year celebrations. According to a local newspaper, the Friedrichstrasse and Kochstrasse intersection near Checkpoint Charlie has been cordoned off and a police operation is underway.

Berlin Police took to Twitter to inform that an unknown suspect fired several shots in a shop, assuming that it was an attempted robbery in Friedrichstraße, a major culture and shopping street in central Berlin. Police further stated that the situation is under control but didn’t reveal if there has been any casualty.

Facelift of Checkpoint Charlie

Checkpoint Charlie is a major tourist destination, a symbol of Cold War that divided western bloc of capitalist countries from the communist east led by the Soviet Union. Recently, the city administration reached a consensus on the redevelopment plan, clearing the path for a drastic facelift. It will be transformed into a public square with a cold war museum and residential block.

Senator for Urban Development and Housing, Katrin Lompscher, said that the development appropriate to the particular place could be initiated with broad public participation. She added that the blocking of change has been replaced by binding public planning goals.

“Once the development plan has been established, it is planned to hold competitions for the construction area, in particular for the design of the planned museum,” said the city government in a statement.

Earlier in November, an escape tunnel underneath the Berlin Wall was opened for the public for the first time as people celebrated the 30-year anniversary of the fall of Wall. Mayor Michael Mueller opened the tunnel which is situated at Bernauer Strasse, near the city’s main Wall memorial.

The tunnel was built by people who had escaped to West Berlin and wanted to help their friends and family to flee from East Germany. But before it could get completed, East German officials somehow came to know about it and destroyed it partially. People can see the newly opened tunnel at Bernauer Strasse through two windows but can not get inside it.

(With inputs from agencies)