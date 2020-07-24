Hagia Sophia Reopens: Istanbul's Crown Jewel Welcomes Worshipers For The First Time | PICS

Istanbul's iconic monument Hagia Sophia reopened as a mosque for the first time in 86 years on July 24 after Turkey's top court revoked its 80-year-old museum status earlier this month. Thousands of worshippers gathered to offer Friday prayers at the structure that once was one of Christendom’s most significant cathedrals. It was later converted to a mosque and museum before its reconversion into a Muslim place of worship.

Hours after the court's ruling, Turkish President formally converted Istanbul’s sixth-century Hagia Sophia back into a mosque and declared it open for Muslim worship. The court's order anulled1934 decision that had made the religious landmark a museum. Later, in a televised interview, Erdogan had announced that the first prayers inside Hagia Sofia would be held on July 24.

“I underline that we will open Hagia Sophia to worship as a mosque by preserving its character of humanity’s common cultural heritage,” he said, adding: “It is Turkey’s sovereign right to decide for which purpose Hagia Sofia will be used.” He rejected the idea that the decision ends Hagia Sophia’s status as a structure that brings faiths together. “Like all of our other mosques, the doors of Hagia Sophia will be open to all, locals or foreigners, Muslims and non-Muslims,” Erdogan said.

Read: Erdogan Arrives At Hagia Sophia For Prayers

Hagia Sophia reopens for prayers

The “jewel” of the Byzantine Empire was visited by a large number of visitors on July 24 and joining them was the President himself. While the mosque's reopening drew criticism from many world leaders and organisations including World Council of Churches, man and women gathered to witness the marvel of the former museum. Thousands of men and women, including many who traveled from across Turkey, quickly filled specially-designated, segregated areas outside of Hagia Sophia, to be part of the first prayers.

“This is Hagia Sophia breaking away from its captivity chains. It was the greatest dream of our youth,” Erdogan said last week. “It was the yearning of our people and it has been accomplished.” Erdogan also described its conversion into a museum by the republic’s founding leaders as a mistake that is being rectified.

Hagia Sophia reopens: Pics of iconic monument

Read: Istanbul's Hagia Sophia Opens As A Mosque For Muslim Prayers

Read: Turkey Names 3 Imams, Including Professor, For Hagia Sophia

(Images credit: AP)

Read: Hagia Sophia: Erdogan Pays Surprise Visit To The Mosque Days Before Prayers