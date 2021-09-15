Haiti PM, Under Lens For Alleged Role In President's Murder, Barred From Leaving Country

Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been banned from leaving the country amid the ongoing investigation into his alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. As per BBC report, a prosecutor seeking charges against Haiti PM while Henry has also been directed to explain his links with the main suspect of Moise’s assassination, Joseph Felix Badio. Reportedly, the records have revealed that Henry and Badio exchanged multiple phone calls hours after Moise’s assassination, stated prosecutors.

Moise was assassinated on July 7, who was shot dead after the gunmen stormed his private residence in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. His unprecedented death unleashed a new political crisis that was further intensified as a massive earthquake had struck the southern part of the country at least a month ago. On September 13, Henry sent a letter purportedly sacking the chief Prosecutor, Bedford Claude and accused him of a “serious administrative offence.” Later, the Haiti PM even nominated Claude’s replacement.

However, on Tuesday, Claude reportedly appeared to remain in his post as he asked the judge investigating Moise’s assassination to charge Henry over his “suspected” involvement in the incident. BBC cited sources with the knowledge of Haiti, saying that it was not the Prime Minister’s remit to dismiss the prosecutor. Meanwhile, Claude is under extra police protection after Haiti’s justice minister ordered the same following a number of reported threats.

Henry, the 71-year-old neurosurgeon, became Haiti’s principal leader in July, two weeks after Moise was assassinated in his home. As per The Associated Press, in his request to the judge to charge Henry in his alleged involvement in Moise’s death, Claude wrote, “There are enough compromising elements...to prosecute Henry and ask for his outright indictment.”

Further, the Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste stated Claude had also asked the immigration official to prevent the country’s Prime Minister from leaving the country because of the “gravity” of the facts that have emerged only recently. Even though Henrey has not directly reacted to the allegations, when the reports emerged of his phone call with the main suspect last week, Henry said that he would not be distracted from his mission. Haiti PM also noted that “the real culprits” would be tracked down and punished.

Image: AP