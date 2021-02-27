Haiti Prison Riot: 400 Inmates Flee In 'largest And Deadliest’ Breakout, 25 Killed

More than 400 people escaped and 25 died on Friday, February 26, in what is being termed as Haiti's 'largest and deadliest’ prison breakout in more than a decade. According to the reports by AP, the prison director and a powerful gang leader were among those who were killed. As per a few people, the jailbreak was to free gang leader Arnel Joseph, who used to rule Village de Dieu.

Prison breakout

Joseph was arrested in the year 2019 on charges including rape, kidnapping and murder. According to the reports by AP, he was riding a motorcycle through the Artibonite area in the town of L’Estère, just a day after his escape. Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers said that he was spotted at a checkpoint. He also said that Joseph pulled out a gun and died during a gunfire with the police.

Read: Haiti's President: Despite Coup Attempts He Backs Democracy

(Arnel Joseph is returned to the National Penitentiary after being brought before a judge in handcuffs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Authorities say Joseph, who they describe as one of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders, was shot Friday, Feb, 26. Image Credits: AP)

(National police officers search for inmates on the perimeters of the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. At least seven people were killed and one injured on Thursday after eyewitnesses told The Associated Press that several inmates tried to escape from the prison in Haiti’s capital. Image Credits: AP)

(The bodies of two inmates lie on the street outside the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison after an attempted breakout, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Image Credits: AP)

Not much details have been provided on the same. However, the authorities confirmed that 60 inmates have been recaptured and the investigation is ongoing. The residents told AP that they declined to be identified because of fear for their life. They also said that they had seen gunmen shoot at prison guards before the inmates escaped from the Croix-des-Bouquets penitentiary.

Read: Haiti President Alleges Coup Conspiracy, Says 20 Arrested

State Secretary Frantz Exantus said that the authorities have created various commissions to investigate who organized the breakout and why. This is not the first time that a breakout has taken place here. The prison is known for its 2014 breakout, which people believe was to free Clifford Brandt, the son of a prominent businessman. He had been imprisoned or allegedly kidnapping the adult children of a rival businessman. Also, more than 300 of the 899 inmates being held there at the time escaped.

Read: One Dead As Police Clash With Protesters In Haiti

Also Read: Political Unrest, Social Strife Continues In Haiti

(Image Credits: AP)