Haitian Businessman Arrested In Dominican Republic For Role In Moise's Assassination

Haitian businessman and a convicted drug trafficker, Rodolphe Jaar, was arrested on suspicion that he played a crucial role in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. According to a Miami Herald report, Jaar was taken into custody in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Friday. The latest development came six months after unidentified gunmen stormed Moïse’s resident in a Port-au-Prince suburb and killed the President, wounding his wife.

Jaar’s arrest was confirmed by Haitian and Dominican officials, who reportedly had the knowledge of the matter. Sources told Miami Herald that the convicted drug trafficker had spent several months in hiding after escaping into the Dominican Republic from Haiti. Both countries share the island of Hispaniola.

A Haiti National Police report seen by the paper has described the suspect as a central player in the assassination plot. It further said that the Haitian businessman had housed Colombian commandos. Jaar even kept vehicles and weapons at his Port-au-Prince home just days before Moïse’s assassination.

Jaar’s arrest came after Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry survived a failed assassination attempt on Sunday, 2 January at a church in the city of Gonaives during a mass dedicated to the 218th anniversary of the country's independence, reported VTV broadcaster. The report had also stated that armed people had opened fire at Henry. While at least one person was killed and several others were injured, Haitian PM did not suffer any wounds in the Sunday incident.

Henry was warned against attending any events in Gonaives

Local media reports had previously stated that Henry was warned by local gangs against attending any events in Gonaives. Following the failed assassination attempt on Henry after the brutal killing of Moise, the authorities had cancelled all other events organised to mark the independence anniversary.

It is to note that Henry’s failed assassination was reported after it was stated earlier that a suspect in the killing of the Haitian President would not be extradited to Haiti. It was stated that the suspect would instead be transported to Colombia.

Image: AP