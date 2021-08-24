The former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has decided to remain in Kabul despite the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Karzai expects that his presence in the country and conversations with Taliban leadership, notably Mullah Baradar, who is a Popalzai tribesman like Karzai, would result in no further violence.

From the beginning of 2001, Karzai has served as President of Afghanistan for over 13 years. According to sources, Karzai said by indicating to Afghan citizens that they are his people and it is necessary to carry out a peaceful transition of the political power. He even assured the citizen that he is not leaving the nation.

Hamid Karzai to stay in Afghanistan

The decision of the former president Karzai completely contradicts that of the action of President Ashraf Ghani, who has escaped to a Central Asian country amid the conflict. According to sources, Karzai expressed his grief to his close ones by saying that the Afghans will overcome this catastrophe. He further said that the nation has been devastated but he believes, Afghanistan will rise yet again. He also said that this will happen but not during his lifetime.

As per the sources, Karzai has stated that he will not accept any proposal from Western nations. While he was given scholarships for his children, he declined the offer, claiming that his children would not study overseas. He even said that his little son and daughters would attend schooling in Kabul itself.

Only Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan's former chief executive officer, remain in Kabul from the previous administration. It stated that Karzai and Abdullah have the power to prevent violence and strive toward a peaceful resolution.

Previous developments of Abdullah Abdullah and Hamid Karzai

Earlier on 21st August, Abdullah Abdullah and former President Hamid Karzai spoke with Abdul Rahman Mansour, who is in the position of the interim Taliban governor of Kabul. They talked about how important it is to safeguard the people, properties, and dignity of Kabul residents.

Per a statement from Abdullah Abdullah's administration, Abdullah informed the Taliban's acting Kabul governor that it is important that the citizen should feel comfortable and safe in order to restore normalcy in the city of Kabul. Abdullah Abdullah's administration even said that the interim governor promised to "do all possible for the security of the nation of Kabul.

Even previously on 18th August, a top Taliban commander met with Hamid Karzai for the discussions on the Taliban attempted to create a government in Afghanistan despite accusations of women and children being assaulted and at least three protestors being killed.

(Image Credit: AP)