'Harsh Tactics': World Leaders React To Russia's Crackdown On Pro-Navalny Protesters

After Russia’s law enforcement detained Kremlin critic and anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya and at least 3000 pro-Navalny protesters, the world reacted at Russia for use of coercion and political detentions against Navalny’s supporters. Taking to their official Twitter handle, world leaders condemned Russia’s crackdown as demonstrators gathered in defiance of Russian authorities around Pushkin Square in the city centre to demand Putin's rival’s release. Violent scuffles broke out between the Police and the protesters. In the footages that have emerged, the helmeted officers were seen manhandling the demonstrators and they roughly dragged several from the mob into the police van, thrashing others with batons and dispersion mob with force.

In a strong reaction to the visuals from Russia’s unsanctioned rallies, Spokesperson for the US State Dept. Ned Price condemned Russia’s use of force to silence the demonstrators. “The US strongly condemns the use of harsh tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists in Russia today. We call on Russia to release those detained for exercising their rights, including Aleksey Navalny, and to credibly investigate his poisoning,” Price said.

UK’s Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab denounced the Russian government’s crackdown on protesters. He said: "The UK condemns the Russian authorities’ use of violence against peaceful protesters and journalists." He further added," We call on the Government of the Russian Federation to respect its international commitments on human rights in the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe OSCE, and release citizens detained during peaceful demonstrations".

The EU parliament tweeted: “The European Parliament has called for significantly tighter EU sanctions against Russia following the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny". European Council president Charles Michel, meanwhile, said: In my call with president Putin Vladimir today, I reiterated EU is united in its condemnation of Alexey Navalny’s detention and calls for his immediate release". He added, “Russia must urgently proceed with a full and transparent investigation into the assassination attempt on him.”

US senator calls protests 'extraordinary'

Co-Chair European Council on Foreign Relations, Carl Bildt said: The Navalny protests in Russia today are undoubtedly the largest since the Bolotnaya protests in 2011-2021. Numbers are difficult to compare, but these now seem to be far more spread all over the country. It’s no longer just Moscow". He added, "Not ideal weather, but still it looks like a big turn out for the protest in Archangels,” as he shared the footage from the protests.

United States Senator Chris Murphy said, "This is extraordinary, and a reminder of how rare and precious democracy is, how much risk people across the world are willing to take to get it, and why we should stop taking it for granted here". Canada’s former MP for Michael Levitt, took to his Twitter handle to verbally support the protesters as he wrote: "Inspiring scenes across Russia as #navalnyprotests spread from city to city. With thousands arrested including his wife Yulia, we must raise our voices in demanding the immediate release of Alexei".

