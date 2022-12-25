Here's Where India Ranks In World's Best Cuisines 2022 List

Indian cuisine was ranked the fifth-best cuisine in the world, according to a list released by tasteatlas, a website that ranks food from across the world based on popular opinion. The latest list is based on voting that took place in 2022. Italian cuisine ranked first in the world and Greece and Spain came second and third. Japanese cuisine took the fourth spot.

World's best cuisines 2022

Indian cuisine scored a 4.54 rating out of 5, according to the tasteatlas survey, for its ingredients, dishes and beverages. Releasing the list, tasteatlas tweeted: "Which one is your favourite? Full top 95 lists."

Which one is your favorite?

Full top 95 list: https://t.co/194Xj0ZMZ4 pic.twitter.com/v4uYHnGzGD — TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) December 22, 2022

India takes the fifth spot

Ghee, Malai, Butter Garlic Naan, Garam Masala, and Keema are among the best-rated foods in India in 2022, as per tasteatlas.

There are a total of 465 Indian food items on the list, including dishes, stews, drinks, snacks, flatbreads and desserts.

The website also came out with a list of 464 restaurants selling Indian cuisine. The list includes: Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bangalore), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram).

The website allows visitors know about food in four categories: most popular, best rated, alphabetically and by location.