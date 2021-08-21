Hong Kong: Candidate Withdraws Name From Lawyers' Group Election Over Safety Concerns

In a surprising move, solicitors in Hong Kong on Saturday dropped his bid to seek re-election scheduled for next week. The council of members said they feared the safety of their family members. The Law Society, responsible for the regulations of at least 12,000 solicitors, said that the legal system in Hong Kong is under pressure by a China-imposed national security law.

Although, the officials have rebuffed these concerns and suggested reporting a complaint if "there is a security concern". Lawyer, Jonathan Ross, in a statement, concerning his and his family's safety, said he wanted to withdraw his name as a candidate. However, the lawyer did not specify the risks impelling him to take the rarest step.

Government would impair ties with Law Society

"It is a disgusting and tragic day for Hong Kong that a voting for the council of our distinguished establishment has sunk to this level," said Jonathan Ross. It is worth noting that the Law Society is seen as more conservative than the barristers' Bar Association in Hong Kong. Both the bodies have traditionally had a watchdog role over legal changes that recommends judges' appointments. Meanwhile, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that the authority would examine impairing ties with the Law Society if it were to be trumped by politics. "Organizations that cross 'red lines' and disregard national security should disband and the government would not hesitate to cut ties with professional groups that turn political," said Hong Kong Chief Executive.

Ongoing crackdown on dissent in city to keep Hong Kong inline

She said that the authorities are conducting an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the city in order to keep Hong Kong in line. "In the past, we have seen organizations and individuals crossing these red lines. In my opinion, the only choice is at this time is disbandment,” she said. “So it’s nothing to do with exercising your right or your freedom.” Professional groups who deviate from their original purpose and turn political will also be cut off from the Hong Kong government, she added. The government last month severed ties with the Professional Teachers’ Union, the city’s largest union for educators. The union later disbanded, citing a changing political climate.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)