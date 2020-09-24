Hong Kong Journalists Oppose Accreditation Rule, Call It Attack On 'Freedom Of Press'

After the Hong Kong police issued the official letter that restricted the free coverage of the Hong Kong protests by the media to only “internationally recognized and reputable” news outlets, journalists on September 23 demonstrated and voiced their opinions against the new rule. According to an Associated Press agency report, Hong Kong’s professional journalism association rebuked the government’s restrictive protocol against the freedom of the press, saying, that it had “no right” to determine and legally allow only favourable press agencies to the protests and police brutality coverage, conveniently shutting out others.

Further, the association criticized the Hong Police for eroding the rights and freedom of speech and expression of the citizens in China-controlled semi-autonomous territory. While the journalists heavily condemned China’s draconian national security law under which the security forces detained many journalists for their coverage of the citizens’ uprising against the state government and the police, they now stood against the violation of freedom of the press. In an attempt to curb the free speech, the Hong Kong government issued orders that with due effect, the journalists registered with the Government News and Media Information Service will now only be allowed to cover demonstrations and protests in the territory, as per the police’s letter, cited by AP.

“Police cannot be permitted to use administrative means to screen only officially recognised media, thus undermining the fundamental rights of the people of Hong Kong," the Hong Kong Journalists Association said in a statement accessed by the agency.

The letter explicitly stated that it will recognize only selective journalists and would no longer recognize accreditations given by major associations such as the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) and Hong Kong Press Photographers Association (HKPPA). It would also restrict those working as journalists under these organizations from accessing the information and attending press conferences.

[In a sign of protest against the police using force against the media, press photographers wear protective gear during a police media conference in Hong Kong. Credit: AP]

Warning that the new policy must be withdrawn or they’d respond with measures, the HKJA, HKPPA said in an AP report, “The amendment allows authorities to decide who are reporters, which fundamentally changes the existing system in Hong Kong”.

Leading city to 'authoritarian rule'

Further, it added, “It will be no different to an official accreditation system, which will seriously impede press freedom in Hong Kong, leading the city toward authoritarian rule.” However, in its defence, the police chief superintendent, Kwok Ka-Chuen, said that the protests often attracted hundreds of reporters to a single hot spot and it was difficult to establish the identities of the troublemakers from the journalists. Therefore, the self-proclaimed reporters that assaulted the security forces and obstructed the law enforcement will now be stopped. He said that the decision was made with prior discussions with media groups, according to reports.

[Hong Kong's professional journalism association on Thursday protested new rules restricting who can provide press coverage during demonstrations. Credit: AP]

(Image Credit: AP)