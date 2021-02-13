Hong Kong Lawyers Express Concern Over New Immigration Law Restricting People From Fleeing

Hong Kong lawyers have expressed concerns over the newly-proposed immigration law in the former British colony that would bar any individual from leaving the city if approved. In the submission, the Hong Kong Bar Association (HKBA) elaborated on is concerning over the proposed bill and wrote, “It is particularly troubling that the grounds on which such an intrusive power may be exercised are not stated in the proposed legislation, and no explanation for why such a power is necessary, or even how it is intended to be used, is set out.”

It even said that a new power to prevent people from fleeing Hong Kong is to be conferred, “it should be for the courts, not the director, to decide when it is necessary and proportionate to impose a travel ban.” The proposed immigration law is the latest clampdown by Chinese-controlled Hong Kong government followed by the controversial national security bill in June 2020.

Providing “apparently unfretted power” to the immigration director to stop anyone from leaving the city, Hong Kong government’s latest proposal limiting immigration has been deemed “particularly troubling”. As the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, that has already lasted for over a year, gains momentum, China’s clampdown has also become more stringent. Several democracy activists and politicians have also fled the city into exile. Meanwhile, nations such as the UK, Canada, and Taiwan have even relaxed their immigration laws for Hong Kongers.

UK's visa scheme for Hong Kongers

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on January 28 hailed the new visa scheme that offered qualifying Hong Kong citizens a route to British citizenship. Johnson announced that millions of Hongkongers will now be able to begin applying to live and work in the UK when a historic immigration scheme for British National Overseas citizens finally opens its doors on January 31. In a statement, the UK PM said that he is “immensely proud” and further added that the country stood up for freedom and autonomy - the values both UK and Hong Kong hold dear.

Image credits: The Associated Press