Hong Kong Plans To Extend Social Distancing Measures For Two More Weeks

Hong Kong may extend its social distancing measure for two more weeks, government sources were quoted as saying in media reports. As per reports, Hong Kong will allow gatherings at places of worships for some services to take place with 50 percent capacity. The semi-autonomous region has recorded no new coronavirus cases in the last two days leaving its total tally at 1,056, which is significantly lower than some of the other regions in mainland China.

Hong Kong eased some of its coronavirus restrictions from May 4, allowing civil servants to return to work. Hong Kong reopened some of its schools, cinemas, bars, beauty parlors starting from May 8 in a bid to give some relaxation to residents. According to reports, older students who were not given relief in the earlier plan will be allowed to return to their classrooms from May 27, while younger children will resume school in the first half of June.

Hong Kong was one of the first territories outside mainland China to record a COVID-19 case but despite that the city has managed to flatten the curve without even imposing a complete lockdown. According to figures by worldometer website, Hong Kong has recorded just 4 deaths since the first case was reported in mid-February. The city at its peak registered just 82 new infections, which is its biggest single-day rise to date. The last person to die of coronavirus in Hong Kong was on March 13.

COVID-19 outbreak

Meanwhile, the global tally from the pandemic has touched the 4.9 million mark and has killed over 3,20,000 people. The United States remains the worst affected country in the world with over 1.5 million confirmed infections and more than 91,000 deaths. The race to develop a potential vaccine has started with eight countries already into the human-trial phase that includes, China, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

(Image Credit: AP)