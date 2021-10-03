Hong Kong News Firms Barred From Attending Chinese National Day Celebration: Report

At least two leading news organizations in Hong Kong were prohibited on Saturday, October 2 from attending a reception to commemorate Chinese National Day, a report by the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) has confirmed. The access to the annual event for the Hong Kong press, organized in the Grant Hyatt Hotel, was denied to two of the prominent digital media houses Stand News and Citizens News by the Hong Kong press. The announcement was made at least two days ahead of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Both the media houses were strict "not invited,” at the Chinese event, staff told the HKFP reporters.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam on October 2 lambasted the ‘unnamed’ two news outlets as she told reporters, that they ”distorted and vilified government messages, undertaking biased reporting, or even fabricating fake news.”

Hong Kong marked Chinese National Day with 'flag raising'

The registered media organizations told the HKFP that the event that celebrated China’s National Day was an ‘invite only’ for the media coverage where staff from both Stand News and Citizens news were restricted entry. Hong Kong marked China’s National Day with a flag-raising and the reception was hosted by Chief Executive Carrie Lam. At the event, Lam hailed the 100-point list compiled by China's foreign ministry that "exposed' years of US interference in the city. She said, that she welcomed Beijing’s compilation of “ironclad evidence” on the US meddling. Lam called the factsheet “indisputable,” according to an HKFP report. Hong Kong’s government had earlier stated that it was “grateful” to the Central Chinese authorities for their “resolute action”.