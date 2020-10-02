Hong Kong Police Arrest Protestors For 'unauthorised Gathering' On China's National Day

On the occasion of China’s National Day, Hong Kong police arrested at least 60 people on suspicion of unauthorised assembly on Thursday, October 1. As per reports, crowds gathered on the streets of a popular shopping district and chanted popular pro-democracy slogans as well as slogans calling for the disbanding of the Hong Kong police force. Under the new national security law, such slogans can be charged as subversive and secessionists acts.

Hong Kong police make dozens of arrests

As per reports, the Hong Kong police said that people were arrested during protest after repeatedly ignoring the police’s call for dispersion. Two district councillors were among those arrested during Thursday’s gathering. People were reportedly urged online to gather at Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay shopping district.

According to reports, the crowds gathered were chanting slogans like “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our time”. Such slogans have been banned by the city government for their 'secessionist' sentiments. The protesters in the famous shopping district were heavily outnumbered by the police.

China’s National Day celebrates the founding of the People’s Republic of China, but for those in Hong Kong that oppose Beijing’s rule, the holiday became a day of protests. Currently, due to COVID-19 restrictions, large gatherings and protests have been prohibited.

As per reports, China has been repeatedly been called out by the international community after passing the national security law that took effect on June 30. The law prohibits citizens of Hong Kong from taking part in any activity that can be viewed as subversive, secessionist, or terror-related. The US and the UK have stated that the national security law violates the right and freedoms of the people in Hong Kong, the US has even slapped sanctions on Chinese officials over the law.

(With AP inputs)

