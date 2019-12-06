Hong Kong Police Chief Permits Large Scale Anti-government Demonstration

Hong Kong is gearing up for its largest demonstration so far to be held on December 8. The march is aimed to strengthen the ongoing anti-government protest and retain a strong momentum. However, the Hong Kong police chief urged the people to organise a peaceful demonstration.

Police permits a peaceful march

The protest will be organised by the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), which is responsible for organising large scale peaceful protests with millions of people participating. The Hong Kong police have given permission to organise the demonstration.

Chris Tang, the newly appointed Commissioner of Police said that the police is hopeful that the people of Hong Kong will set an example for the World by organising the march in an orderly and peaceful manner. The police chief's statement came ahead of his ‘courtesy visit’ to Beijing.

According to the reports, Tang will be visiting Beijing to engage in dialogues with the senior officials of China’s Ministry of Public Security. He excepted to return before the mass demonstration on Sunday. The statement from the police comes after the violent clashes that broke out on December 4, when the Hong Kong police retrieved newly gathered chemical and petrol bombs.

Hong Kong police have retrieved the gathering of newly discovered chemicals and petrol bombs assembled by the anti-government protestors in a college campus of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory on December 4. They struggled to re-enter the campus besieged by the young protestors for more than a week.

Officers were called to retrieve additional dangerous items found among the debris. Riot police in Hong Kong batted with the pro-democracy protestors at different varsity campuses and brought to complete halt the city's upscale business hub on November 12.

It is considered to be one of the most violent phases of unrest seen in more than five months of widespread protests. The recent violence sparked on December 2 when a police officer shot a protestor on Monday and a man was set on fire in the neighboring district.

