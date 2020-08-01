Hong Kong Police Seek Nathan Law, Six Others On Suspicion Of Violating New Security Law

Hong Kong police are on the lookout for six people, including activist Nathan Law Kwun-chung and former British consulate employee Simon Cheng Man-kit, on suspicion of breaking the new national security law, a Hong Kong daily reported on Friday, July 31.

According to international media reports, the pair -- along with two others (independence activists Ray Wong Toi-yeung and Lau Hong) are currently in Britain and have been accused of inciting secession and collusion with foreign and external forces to endanger national security.

Responding to the development, Nathan Law said he was clueless about what offences he might have committed. He also stated that he would sever his ties with his family.

"I stress that all overseas advocacy work has been done in my personal capacity, without any political connection with other individuals," he was quoted as saying in a statement. "Since I left Hong Kong, I have not been in contact with my family members. I hereby cut off relationship and future contact with them," he said. "I'm completely clueless to what offences I might have committed. At the end of the day, maybe the answer is: I love Hong Kong too much," said Law.

US-based Samuel Chu of the Hong Kong Democracy Council (HKDC) and Wayne Chan Ka-kui, previously reported to be in Amsterdam, also feature on the list of suspects.

"The Hong Kong police is issuing an arrest warrant against an American citizen for advocating and lobbying my own government," Chu, a US citizen said in a statement.

Countries suspend extradition agreements with Hong Kong

Several countries have suspended their extradition agreements with Hong Kong in the wake of the controversial security law being imposed on the Asian financial capital.

Germany has also suspended its extradition agreement with Hong Kong, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas confirmed on Friday after the former British colony took the decision to postpone its legislative council elections and disqualify 12 opposition candidates ahead of the elections.

The German Foreign Minister further added that the decision was taken following the detention of four activists by the newly established National Security Department which concerned the European power.

(With inputs from ANI)