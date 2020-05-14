Hong Kong Protest returns As Covid Threat Appears To Subside; Carrie Lam Mocked On B'day

As the coronavirus threat eases in Hong Kong, hundreds of protesters gathered in shopping malls across the city on Wednesday, defying the coronavirus social distancing norms, to mock the Chief Executive Carrie Lam on her 63rd birthday. According to reports, the pro-democracy protests against Lam were renewed to reiterate the five demands that were at the front of the mass protests that dominated 2019.

Protest against 5 demands

The protestors holding up five fingers, reiterated the five demands which included; Withdrawing the controversial extradition bill, setting up an independent commission of inquiry into police brutality, amnesty for protesters who had been arrested, a halt to the government’s categorisation of the protests as riots and the implementation of universal suffrage in Hong Kong. Out of these, the withdrawal of the extradition bill has been done.

New bill outrages the Hong Kong residents

However, a new bill has outraged Hong Kong’s residents - the legislation would criminalise any abuse of the Chinese national anthem, including disapproval while it is being played or using it for commercial purposes. A proposed fine of 50,000 Hong Kong Dollars ($6450) would be imposed, as per reports.

On Tuesday, Lam announced that the bill would be given priority, soon after which tensions mounted as protesters felt the time was ripe to restart the pro-democracy movement. The movement resurged after pro-democracy voices within the Hong Kong government called for the enaction of national security legislation Article 23. The legislation provides against acts of treason or subversion against the Chinese government, an attempt to pass it in 2003 sparked mass protests at the time.

Over 200 protestors were arrested by the police. Even though Hong Kong has eased its partial lockdown, social distancing measures are still in place barring gatherings of more than eight people and these are what protesters have been defying.

Hong Kong recorded 1,051 COVID-19 cases with 1,008 Recovered patients and 4 deaths.

