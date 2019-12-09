Hong Kong Protesters Lead As The Most Popular Choice For TIME Person Of The Year

Hong Kong protesters have become the most popular choice for TIME Person of the Year 2019. The other names nominated for this year's title are US President Donald Trump, popular HBO series Game of Thrones, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The pro-democracy protesters have till now garnered the maximum number of votes, with people across the world predicting them to be the TIME Person of the Year 2019. There have been 89% votes in their favour with the demonstrators emerging as the current favourite in the race.

89% in favour

Mass protests erupted in Hong Kong against introduction of the controversial Extradition Law Amendment Bill in June this year. The bill proposed extradition of suspected criminals to Mainland China, which was met with massive civil disobedience rallies in the semi-autonomous region.

Although the bill was withdrawn in September, violence in Hong Kong has continued to increase with pro-democracy protesters seeking independent inquires into actions of riot police and human rights violation since June. The pro-democracy supporters are now demanding complete autonomy in Hong Kong.

Every year, the international magazine TIME names the most influential person or group. Former Managing Editor Walter Isaacson of TIME wrote in its 1998 issue that every year the title shall be awarded to the person or persons who most affected the news and people's lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse.

In 2018, it named a group of journalists, including the murdered Saudi scribe Jamal Khashoggi, as its person of the year, honouring their dedicated pursuit of the truth despite tremendous obstacles.

In 2017, TIME’s editors chose the Silence Breakers who spoke out against sexual assault and harassment and had kicked started the #metoo movement.

The magazine every year invites readers to express their opinions on who they think has earned the title but the final decision stay in the hands of the editors. The online poll show who the Internet thinks has most affected their lives. In years before the Internet, readers were invited to post their suggestions by mail and their suggestions often filling the letters-to-the-editor page in the weeks before the announcement.