Hong Kong: People Pen Christmas Cards For Injured, Detained Protesters

As anti-government demonstrations continue, ahead of Christmas Hong Kong residents gathered across the city on weekends and in lunch breaks to write Christmas cards to injured protesters and those in detention. A dozen of office workers and residents dropped by a central shopping area on December 16 to drop off their Christmas cards. The black-clad protesters gathered in the atrium of the IFC Mall and chanted, "Disband the police force now".

One of the office workers, Feling Wong told the media that she didn't feel like celebrating as so many are seriously injured. She further said that people are not partying. They can celebrate later, not now, she concluded.

Protesters wrote and collected cards

On Monday, volunteers in black masks and baseball caps collected the cards in boxes. The protesters handed out Christmas cards to passers-by and also asked them to write messages for the injured or arrested. The demonstrations remained peaceful with a minimal police presence, as participants were not seen blocking roads. The protesters are angry about what they see as an encroachment by China on wide-ranging autonomy Hong Kong was guaranteed under a “one country, two systems” framework.

A Christmas message written by Ally Lai, a second-year Chinese University student in Hong read: "I guess many Hongkongers do not feel the warmth this winter. But I believe as long as those who have the same beliefs come together, at least we are not lonely".

Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong is gripped by protests since June this year. The protests are led by pro-democracy groups in the semi-autonomous region of China. The protests started after China decided to bring a bill that would allow the Communist country to extradite prisoners from the region which was not allowed until then. China had to withdraw the controversial Fugitive Offenders Amendment Bill following violent protests by a group of students and other professionals. A new data released by the Airport Authority of Hong Kong has recorded a fall in passenger numbers by over 16.2 per cent compared to a year earlier.

